The Ogun State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), has distributed relief materials to rainstorm victims in Ijebu Igbo in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mrs Yetunde Dina, while distributing the relief materials at the Local Government Secretariat, Ijebu Igbo, said government’s swift response to the natural disaster was to ease the plight of victims, which was in line with the Governor Dapo Abiodun administration’s drive of making the welfare of the people its utmost priority.

Mrs Dina, represented by the Director, Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Mr. Olufolarin Ige, said that natural disasters are inevitable, but assuring that the Abiodun administration would help the people overcome difficulties within its available resources, and not relent in providing succour to those affected.

She said a post-disaster assessment was carried out by NEMA to ascertain the level of the damage done by the rainstorm before the distribution exercise, listing the items distributed to include roofing sheets, bathing soap, blankets, cement, mats, nails and mosquito nets.

The Head of Local Government Administration (HOLGA) in the area, Prince Oduneye Adesanya, appreciated both state and federal government for showing concern to the people at the grassroots, adding that the relief aid was a pointer to government’s efforts at ameliorating the victims’ challenges.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Risikatu Okeowo and Mr Folashade Oduyemi commended the relief agencies for their continued support, saying the relief items would assist their families in the recovery process.