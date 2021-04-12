From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

No fewer than 40 houses were on Sunday destroyed by rainstorm in Igisogba, a community in Akure South Local Government of Ondo state.

It was gathered that many residents of the area were rendered homeless as the houses were destroyed beyond repair.

The rainstorm which was occasioned by a downpour affected private buildings, churches, shops and electricity poles.

The incident has also thrown the community into total darkness due to the destruction of the electric poles.

Some of the affected buildings collapsed after their roofs were pulled off by the storm.

The unfortunate incident has also paralysed social life of the people of the town.

Many of the displaced residents were being sheltered by their neighbours while others were accommodated by their family members.

The residents of the community have called on the state government to assist them to rebuild their damaged structures, saying life has been difficult since the incident occurred.

Chairman of Igisogba Landlord Association, Mr Ebenezer Ojo urged the state government to assist the victims.

“We want to call on the authorities of Akure South Local Government, Ondo State Government and well meaning individuals and concerned agencies to come to our aid. The rainstorm has inflicted a colossal damage on private individuals, families, businesses and corporate organisations. We want the government to help our people return to their normal life,” he stated.