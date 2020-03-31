Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A late night rainstorm on Monday destroyed property worth millions of naira in Bayelsa including the state broadcasting corporation, Radio Bayelsa and crippled its operations.

The administrative building, the general manager’s office and the make-shift live studio were not spared by the rainstorm.

The havoc caused by the rainstorm brought down the mast of the station which also plays host to the transmitters of Radio Nigeria’s Creek FM and the Nigeria Television Authority thereby crippling their operations too.

Though some parts of Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital were affected by the rainstorm

The worse hit were Radio Bayelsa, NTA Yenagoa and Radio Nigeria, Creek FM.

The acting General Manager of the station, Mrs. Pere Obobo described the incident as a monumental loss.

Also Creek FM General Manger, Mr Sunday Udosen lamented the huge loss the rainstorm had caused the station

The Chief of Staff, Government House, Chief Benson Agadaga who was among the early visitors to the station, gave an assurance that government would work towards fixing the damage at Radio Bayelsa.

Radio Bayelsa had earlier this year on February 14 experienced large scale destruction by irate youths protesting the Supreme Court judgement which dislodged the All Progressives Congress candidate in the November 16, 2019 governorship election, David Lyon as elected governor, resulting in the swearing in of the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Senator Douye Diri as governor.

On July 2 last year, a fire outbreak also destroyed equipment and parts of Radio Bayelsa.

The rainstorm equally wreaked havoc on roofs, electrical poles and wires, billboards and buildings in parts of the State capital.