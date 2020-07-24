Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

A humanitarian group, Mercy Vincent Foundation, providing aids in the northeast states affected by Boko Haram insurgency, has canvassed for more sensitization of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to ensure they are not vulnerable to outbreak of infectious diseases this season

Director of the foundation, Mr Palmer Okpaku while speaking at a sensitization exercise for IDPs at a camp for displaced persons in Maiduguri on Friday, said more awareness campaigns on personal hygienes, health issue and support for family.

He expressed concern about the crowdy state of the IDPs camp. He said the situation could make outbreak and spread of communicable diseases like COVID-19 easy.

“They are so crowded; more than 15 members in a household in just one little space, so our intervention here is also to sensitize them to maintain social distance when they are out and give them this palliative and money so that there will able to get something,” he explained. He said the foundation also provided personal protective materials and tools as one of the ways of preventing covid-19 spread as well as other infectious disease.

He said the foundation was targeting IDPs population in Borno. He said the IDPs have been receiving direct cash support to cushion the impact of the 11years of Boko Haram violence on their livelihood.

He said thr foundation embarked on fumigation of primary schools in three local governments of Maiduguri Metropolitan, Konduga and Jere in addition to repairs of bore holes at IDPs camps as part of its support.