Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has issued a health advisory on cholera, with tips to prevent its spread, especially as the rainy season peaks.

NCDC said the advisory became necessary due to the fact that various states in Nigeria have begun to experience high level of rainfall, with widespread flooding and stagnant water that breeds bacteria, as well as mosquitoes.

The Centre, in its weekly epidemiology, advised Nigerians to ensure that water is properly boiled and stored in a clean and safe container before drinking, and also, ensure that the seal of bottled water is intact.

It encouraged Nigerians to wash their hands frequently with soap and clean running water, and also use alcohol-based hand sanitiser if soap and clean water are not available.

It asked people to ensure that food is well cooked before consumption, and also avoid raw food such as fruits and vegetables unless it is properly washed.

“Avoid open defecation, indiscriminate refuse dumping and ensure proper disposal of waste and frequent clearing of sewage,” NCDC further advised.

The Centre encouraged Nigerians to quickly visit a healthcare facility for medical attention if there is any case of sudden watery diarrhoea.

NCDC confirmed that its Cholera Technical Working group, which includes representatives of partner agencies, are monitoring cases and will support states in improving preparedness and response.

The Centre advised government to increased focus on the provision of potable water, adequate sanitation and institution of good hygiene practices (WaSH).

It also enjoined states government to ensure early reporting and confirmation of cases, for improved response.