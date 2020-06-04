The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) , Jigawa Command, has warned residents of the state against dumping refuse in drains as the rainy season approaches.

The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, gave the warning in a statement signed by the command’s spokesperson, Adamu Shehu, in Dutse on Thursday.

Mohammad said the warning was imperative in order to avoid flooding as the rainy season was approaching.

“With the approaching of the rainy season and the occasional rainstorm being experienced along with it over the weeks.

“Causing destructions of buildings, trees and electrical installations in many places especially within the state capital, it has shown that torrential downpour may be experienced in due course.

“As such, it has become imperative to caution the general public against blocking the drains with refuse.

“The command, therefore, warns the public against blocking drains with garbage and sand to avert flooding, which could lead to destruction of property and sometimes, lives.

“It is on this note that the the command wishes to draw the attention of members of the general public to inculcate the habit of community service in the evacuation of the already blocked drains to give way to free flow of rainwater,” the commandant said.

He advised the residents not to solely rely on the government to maintain and protect the environment from flooding.

According to him, the government has played its part by providing the drains. (NAN)