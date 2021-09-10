By Henry Akubuiro

Starting tomorrow, Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the upscale Alexis Galleries, Victoria Island, Lagos, is a mesh of Beauty and Illusion, a solo art exhibition of the explorative works of Raji Mohammed.

Five years ago, Alexis showed Raji’s first solo exhibition entitled “Inspired”, with works that were described as “soul music” because of its subtileness and the deep interpretation it offers its audience. Today, he has come of age, trying new things.

The curator, Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, said during the preview at Alexis, “Raji has really grown from what he was. When he started, he was with us for a while. We have been watching his development, and we are proud to present him as one of ours. I am happy that he has evolved.”

The artist is a figurative painter, who has, over the years, mastered his art. He is relentless in training and practising in a pattern that speaks growth. He has trained under the watchful eyes of great masters, using everyday life occurrences and moods around him as inspirations to produce inspiring works of art.

Explaining his evolution, Raji told Daily Sun, “I know it’s shocking for everybody, especially people who have been following my artworks for the past 10 years. Actually, I have been working on works like this for the past three years, but I wasn’t showing them. Apart from this, there is a signature Raji; there is exploratory Raji, and, in between, there is full representational art of Raji.”

Beauty and Illusion is a definition of growth, taking subtle to deep, featuring intriguing works that will communicate and find personal interpretations through proper judgment.

The exhibition opens to the public live from Saturday, September 11, 2021, 3 pm-6 pm, till September 18,2021, 10 am-6 pm (daily) at Alexis Galleries, No 282, Akin Olugbade Street, Off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos State.

The exhibition virtual tour will also be published on the opening day, on the gallery’s social media handles; Instagram —alexisgalleries, Facebook — Thehomestores & Alexisgalleries. The exhibition promises to be intriguing for both virtual and live view.

Chidiac-Mastrogiannis disclosed, “The gallery will be partnering with Cerebral Palsy Center, known as Pcenter; they provide therapy and care for children with CP, grassroots awareness campaigns facing the challenges of raising children with CP, advocating for help and policy changes in favour of individuals living with CP and other disabilities, by donating part of the exhibition proceeds to its cause.”

The event is sponsored by Pepsi, Tiger, Indomie, Mikano, The Guardian, Wazobia, TV, Cool FM, UPS, Haier Thermocool, Vorbranet, Delta Airlines, Aina Blankkson, The Homestores, Art Cafe, Lost in Lagos, AMG Logistics, among others.

