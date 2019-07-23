Omodele Adigun

To kick off the second half of the year, Rally Trade, an international online broker, has launched its website and new partner program aimed at empowering clients to share new skills with others while representing Rally Trade values.

Explaining the new initiative, its CEO, Luca Constantinescu, said partners would be able to generate an additional revenue that rewards and supports their efforts with the sharing of their skills with others.

“As such, anyone with social and teaching skills is invited to register themselves in Rally Trade’s Partner Program either as an Introducing Broker or an Affiliate, access our database of promotional and educational materials, and start collecting the rebates rewarded for their referrals.

“Rally Trade’s brand-new Partner Program is based on a Multi-Tier structure that enables its partners to earn on introduced sub-partners as well up to three Tiers. The brokerage is also pleased to announce an increased percentage split of Net Spreads. As such, starting on August 1, the new rebate system will be as follows: 60 per cent of net spread for direct clients; 15 per cent of Net Spread for tier two clients and 5 pr cent of net spread for tier three Clients”, he said.

On the website, its General Manager, Michael Akinwale, said Rally Trade’s website has just gone through a major overhaul. “It has been developed specifically for its Nigerian users to accommodate the need for a platform that encourages online access making vital information available from anywhere and at any time. Traders anywhere will be able to find the latest industry news, regularly updated market analysis, an events section to keep them up to date on all upcoming events, and an updated learning centre created for all traders,” he stated.

Speaking on leverage, its Director, Kolawole Okeowo, said trading conditions on its MT (Multi-Tier) 4 Platform will be upgraded also on August 1. “Leverage, currently set at a maximum of 1:200, will be increased to 1:500. This upgrade comes as a popular demand from traders that use the most prevalent trading platform in the world. Moreover, Rally Trade will continue to offer leverage as high as 1:1000 on its cutting-edge Rally xTrader platform for proficient traders,” Okeowo explained.

Rally Trade, established in 2015, is an international online broker providing highly competitive brokerage services to markets with emerging economies. Winner of the Best New Comer Broker in the Region Award at the Lagos Forex Expo in 2015 and the Best Broker in Nigeria Award at the 2018 Lagos Traders Expo.

Also speaking on the company’s academy, its Head of Education, Razvan Mihai, said Rally Academy serves as the educational arm of Rally Trade and a platform that enabled the company make considerable investments in the financial education of Nigerians.