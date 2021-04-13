From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, has enjoined Muslim faithful to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, development and security as they commence the Holy month of Ramadan.

APC, in a statement signed by the National Secretary, Caretaker Committee, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, enjoined Muslim faithful to use the opportunity presented by the Holy month to go closer to the Almighty Allah

The ruling party further petitioned the Almighty Allah to answer the prayers and imbue in them the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy and kindness.

“As the Holy month of Ramadan which marks the commencement of 30 days of fasting begins today, the APC enjoin Muslim faithful to use the opportunity presented by the Holy month to come closer to the Almighty Allah.

“Ramadan, the 9th month of the Islamic calendar is considered one of the most blessed, if not the holiest month in Islam. The APC hereby urges muslims to pray for Nigeria’s shared prosperity, development and security.

“We should also pray for our leaders and remember to take care of the less-priviledged around us.

“We pray the Almighty Allah answer our prayers and imbue in us the spirit of sacrifice, humility, mercy and kindness,” the ruling party noted in the statement.