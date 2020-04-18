Civil servants and pensioners in Borno have been paid April salaries and pensions to enable them make preparations for the upcoming Ramadan Fast.

Malam Isa Gusau, Media aide to Gov. Babagana Zulum, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Maiduguri.

He said the move was to enable the workers prepare early for Ramadan, expected to start next week and to cushion the effect of COVID-19 lockdown.

Gusau said the approval falls in line with Zulum’s position that release of salaries does not amount to government achievement, but settlement of debt owed workers, who have given their human resources and time to government.

He recalled that the Governor had in December 2019, released salaries and pensions by 16th of the month to enable Christians prepare early for the Christmas.

“Although, Gov. Zulum normally pays salaries and pensions on 26th of every month, he gives early approvals ahead of special occasions, especially religious festivities.

“The governor wishes Muslims a peaceful and rewarding ramadan fast.

“He also urged all residents of Borno to continue to observe safe physical distancing and regular hand washing, amongst other measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Gusau said. (NAN)