President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, suspended the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting to enable Muslim members of the cabinet break their fast.

The meeting, which started few minutes after 11:00am, had one break at 3.30pm, during which only three memoranda had been deliberated upon, out of 24 slated for consideration.

The meeting resumed at 4:00pm but deliberations lasted until 6.45pm; just in time for Muslims to break their fast.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, the meeting resumed deliberations after the religious obligations at about 7.15pm.

The meeting lasted into the night and might likely continue this morning.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, who presided over last week’s FEC meeting, which held last Thursday, also suspended the meeting to receive a delegation from the African Court of Human and Peoples’ Rights.

That meeting had earlier been moved from Wednesday to Thursday, because of the Workers’ Day celebration on May 1.

Even though it was earlier scheduled to commence at 11:00am, Osinbajo’s absence, who was out of Abuja for an undisclosed engagement that day, caused it to be rescheduled for 4:00pm. The vice president arrived at about 4.30pm to preside over the meeting. But, after about three and half hours of deliberations, he suspended the meeting at 7.50pm to receive the group. The meeting ended at some minutes to 10:00pm.