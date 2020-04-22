A church in Kaduna, Christ Evangelical Intercessory and Life Intervention Ministry, has distributed some food items and praying materials to needy Muslims in Kaduna South Local Government Area, as Muslims are set to begin the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The General Overseer of the Sabon-Tasha based Church, Pastor Yohana Buru, led a delegation of the church members to distribute the items at Rigasa, in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna on Wednesday.

He said the gesture was to encourage the Muslim faithful in their supplication in the month of Ramadan, especially to pray against the deadly COVID-19, which has claimed thousands of lives globally.

Buru said this would also assist the beneficiaries against the COVID-19 induced lockdown imposed by the Kaduna State Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items distributed included millet, maize and other food items as well as praying mats and plastic kettles.

NAN also reports that the church yearly shares such items to the needy in Kaduna, including street beggars, Internally Displaced Persons, children in orphanages and inmates in correctional centres across the state.

“We do this every year to assist our Muslim brothers in Kaduna and its environs, in order to strengthen our relationship, boost peaceful co-existence, better understanding and religious tolerance among different faith-based organisations.

“We want you to use the 30 days of Ramadan fasting to pray to Almighty God to bring an end to the continuous spreading of Coronavirus across the world.

“We must remember that we worship one God and we are from the same family of Adam and Eve; and we believe in paradise and hell. We must join hands to support each other,” he admonished.

While congratulating Muslims on the arrival of Ramadan, the Christian cleric urged Imams and Ulamas to intensify prayers for peace and unity of the country.

Receiving the food items, Madam Jummai Mohammed, the Chairperson of Women Association of Persons with Disability in Rigasa, expressed happiness over the kind gesture by the church, saying it will go a long way in bringing succour to them during Ramadan.

Mohammed added that the gesture would also reduce the difficulty of staying home in respect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

She, however, called on others to emulate the church by extending goodwill to the needy, especially in the face of current challenges and in the spirit of Ramadan. (NAN)