The Kogi State Council of Ulamah has called on Muslims to use the coming Ramadan to pray for the total eradication of Coronavirus in Nigeria.

The council, which made the call in a statement issued in Lokoja on Tuesday, also urged Muslims to remember the country and leaders at various levels in their supplications during the holy month.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the statement was signed by the Chairman of the council, Imam Salman Adam and Secretary, Justice Abdulkareem Aruwa.

In the statement, the council called on Imams, scholars and preachers to be guided strictly by the Holy Quran and Hadith in their preaching during the Ramadan period.

They were particularly warned to guide against inflammatory preaching capable of heightening tension and acrimony among the residents of the state.

While congratulating the Muslim Umah on the coming holy period, the council urged them to take advantage of the period to seek for forgiveness and favour from the almighty Allah. (NAN)