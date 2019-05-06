Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Muslim faithful in the country have been enjoined to use the period of Ramadan to pray for the unity of the country, against the background of the nation-wide security challenges.

House of Representatives member-elect for Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, who made the call in a statement in Benin, noted that the Ramadan period offers a great opportunity for the Muslim faithful to continue to offer prayers for the overal growth of the country.

According to him, while the government continues to do its best to ensure the peaceful co-existence of the people, the place of prayers in this regard cannot be overemphasised.

“Ramadan is a period that calls for sober reflection. Therefore, it’s a time for us to share love among ourselves, maintain peace and continue to pray for the unity of Ovia Federal Constituency, Edo, Nigeria and its peaceful co-existence,” he said.