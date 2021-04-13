From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Former deputy governor of Ekiti State and Baba Adini of Ekiti, Dr. Sikiru Tae Lawal, has called on Muslims who will be observing the Ramadan fast to endeavour to seek the face of Allah for a positive turn around for Nigeria.

Lawal, in his Ramadan message to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday, noted that prayers of faithful are given preference and acceptability by Allah during the holy month, hence the need for them to seize the opportunity to pray for a better Nigeria.

He explained that the current situation of killings, kidnappings, banditry and economic meltdown calls for a serious concern going by the inability of government at all levels to prevail.

According to him, it is obvious that the leadership of the country both at the State and Federal levels lacked the capacity to stop the evil acts hence the need to call on the most high for deliverance.

The former deputy governor rejoiced with Muslim faithful for the grace of Allah that kept them to witness another holy month of Ramadan with a prayer to Allah to accept their sacrifice.

He prayed Allah to give them the enabling strength to observe the fasting in line with the laid down rules that would make their sacrifice acceptable before Him.

Lawal urged the people to also keep hope alive saying very soon the right people with modest thinking and prudence managerial skill to run the affairs of the Ekiti State would be enthroned by Allah.