An Islamic Human Rights Organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), on Friday appealed to muslims to extend the Ramadan feeding and other charity programmes to people of all faith.

The MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, made the appeal in a Ramadan message to muslims, which was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

Akintola said that all muslims had every reason to thank Allah for being alive during this critical period.

“The Sultan of Sokoto and the President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar, had announced the sighting of the moon signaling the commencement of the 2020 (1441AH) Ramadan.

“We send fraternal greetings to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Sultan of Sokoto and all muslims in the country on the occasion of the beginning of Ramadan.

“There is every reason for Nigerians to thank Allah for being alive at this trying period.

“We appeal to muslims to extend their Ramadan feeding and other charity programmes to people of all faith,” he said.

The Muric director prayed that everyone would witness many more Ramadan on earth, calling on all Nigerians to show gratitude to Allah for being alive at this trying period.

“Ramadan 2020 has coincided with COVID-19, which is a global health challenge that has defied solutions.

“It has heralded death in its thousands and has rendered the global economy asunder. Hunger and starvation stare mankind in the face.

“Therefore, Nigerian muslims have the responsibility to extend their feeding and other charity programmes to Christians, traditionalists and people of all faith.

“COVID-19 is a leveler. It has equated fasting muslims with hungry non-muslims. Nigerians are battling with two viruses: Coronavirus and hunger virus,” he said.

Akintola advised every muslim not to nurse malice towards others, no matter the religious background.

“We are all fasting. We are all in the Ramadan season, a season of hope, mercy and forgiveness.

“Therefore, nurse no malice towards any human being, no matter his religious or tribal background so that your fasts may be accepted. Extend charity to all.

“We must raise the banner of love and kindness as proclaimed by the Prophet of Mercy, Muhammad the son of Abdullahi.

He, however, charged all rich muslims to feed the fasting muslims and hungry Nigerians instead of travelling out to Saudi Arabus for Umrah.

“The Hadith affirms the huge reward accruing to those who feed people who are fasting without prejudice to the reward of those who are fed.

“We call on muslims who are engaged in this holy exercise to spend the period in prayers for the lifting of this COVID-19 affliction from Nigeria in particular and the globe in general.

“We also call for prayers for peace, political stability and economic buoyancy in our country,” Akintola added. (NAN)