From John Adams, Minna

All Progressive Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Aspirant for the 2023 governorship election in Niger state and Chairman of Blueprint Newspapers, Alhaji Mohammed Aliyu Malagi has donated relief materials worth N27 million to Internally Displaced People (IDPs) in the state.

The items which was presented to the Niger state government in Minna on Tuesday for onward distribution to the victims includes 150 bags of 50kg rice, 150 bags of Maize, 150 bags of millet and 50 Jerry can of 25 liters kings oil.

Presenting the items to the Director General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Mallam Ibrahim Inga, the Coordinating Secretary, Malagi 2023 Gubernatorial Organization, Barrister Bala Marka said that the food items is meant to cushion the sufferings of the victims, especially with the Ramadan fast.

He described the pathetic condition of the over 10,000 IDPs in the state as unfortunate and allied for prayers from all sundry in other to end the current havoc by the gunmen across the state.

In his remarks, the NSEMA Director General, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga appreciated the kind gesture of the aspirant noting that “this is his second term of extending humanitarian gesture to the IDPs in the state, and therefore assured him that the items will be distributed to the real affected people.

In a similar gesture, the gubernatorial Aspirant also donated some food items to the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Ramadan fast. The items includes 100 bags of rice for state Executive, 30 bags for the zonal Executives, 250 bags for local government Executive and 1,370 bags for wards in addition to N1 million cash for transportation.

All the items were handed over to the state party Chairman, Alhaji Haliru Zakari Jikantoro at the party secretariat on Tuesday for onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

Receiving the material, the Chairman thanked the governorship aspirant for always supporting the party and its members as well as the IDPs saying that “one good turn deserves another”,

Recalled the gubernatorial Aspirant had two month ago donated vehicles and funds to the party in the state.

