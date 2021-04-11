Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

As Muslim faithful around the world prepare for the annual Ramadan fast from Tuesday, the member representing Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency of Taraba State Alhaji Gambo Mubarak has flagged off distribution of food items to his constituents to help them participate fully in the fast.

to

Mubarak, who performed flag off in Jalingo on Sunday said that this was just his own way of reaching out to the people to help ameliorate their plight especially during the period of the Ramadan fast.

He urged the people to use the period to pray for peace and normalcy to return to the state and country at large.

“We are indeed grateful that despite all the challenges we are facing all over the world and in our country and state, we are alive to witness the beginning of yet another month of Ramadan fast. It is a great opportunity for us all to pray to Allah for peace and normalcy to return the our homes, state and the country.

“In line with our tradition and culture and in compliance with the teachings of the Prophet Allah, which encourages those who have to share with others especially those who don’t have, today, I am here to Flagg off the distribution of food items to my constituents to ease their suffering during this holy season.

“Let me use this opportunity again to call on you all to pray for our leaders. These are very trying times and they need our prayers and understanding to be able to steer us in the right direction. We need to collectively rise against criminal elements amongst us and to remain very vigilant at all times” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke at the occasion thanked the member for reaching out to them and said that the gesture will go a long way in making things easier for them during the fasting period.

Daily Sun reports that about 200 bags of Millet, 120 cartons of spaghetti, 85 bags of rice, 75 bags of sugar and other good items are to be distributed to Muslim faithful across the constituency.