From Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Attahiru Bafarawa Foundation Organisation (ABFO) on Monday disbursed hundreds of eggs to vulnerable persons in select hospitals and a correctional centre in Sokoto State.

The crates of eggs distributed by ABFO were donated to the Foundation by Yarima Support Organisation of the Ahmed Sani Yarima political movement in Nigeria.

The benefitting hospitals are Maryam Abacha Women and Children, Noma Hospital, Infectious and Disease Control Centre, Amanawa. Others are State Orphanage and Remand Homes, Destitute centres and Old Market areas.

The two-day distribution exercise of the crates of eggs mentioned was conducted by the Magayakin Garkuwan Sakkwato, Alhaji Yusuf Dingyadi and Malam Bello Gwadabawa, among others.

The organisers said the disbursement is to ameliorates the living standard and help vulnerable persons in the state during the fasting period.

Some of the representatives of the beneficiaries expressed their appreciations and pray for the well being of former governor Attahiru Bafarawa and the YSO on this gesture and assistance during this month of Ramadan.