A foundation, “With Good Intentions”, on Wednesday donated food items to 64 households in Rigasa, Badiko and Abakwa communities in Kaduna State.

The Foundation said the gesture would help reduce the difficulty the less privileged would face during the Ramadan fast.

Mrs Sadiya Abba-Ali, its founder, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after the donation that the initiative was to assist the needy and less privileged persons during the Ramadan period.

“We have a WhatsApp group where each member donates N500 or more monthly; the money was used to buy food items to feed the needy this Ramadan.

“64 households benefitted this year from the Ramadan package of foodstuffs that include rice, millet, vegetable oil, sugar, seasonings and salt among other items, distributed to each household,” she said.

Abba-Ali explained that the foundation started in April 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown where it was able to feed few people who were in dire need.

She said the foundation has so far sponsored the basic education of 194 children, mostly orphans in Hayin Rigasa, Badiko and Abakpa communities, in addition to providing them feeding.

Abba-Ali said the foundation would soon establish an Orphanage to support orphans to get education and provide skills training to widows, for them to be self-reliant.

She appealed to government to support organisations with such initiatives, to enable them offer more assistance to orphans, widows and other indigent members of the society.

“In the nearest future, we hope to support thousands of less privileged households and orphans in Kaduna State and beyond,”she said.(NAN)