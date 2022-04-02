From Okwe Obi, Abuja

As the Muslim faithful begin the Ramadan fasting and prayers, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has reassured them of the commitment of the Corps towards making the roads safe during the Holy Month.

Its Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Boboye Oyeyemi, in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, enjoined Muslims to embark on this year’s Ramadan fast with greater consciousness and pray for God’s mercy, guidance and protection as well as avail themselves solemnly to the teachings of Ramadan.

Oyeyemi assured Nigerians that the Corps will remain steadfast in achieving its vision of creating a safer environment for all road users through effective collaboration with all security agencies and relevant stakeholders in the road transportation industry.

The Corps Marshal reiterated his earlier call on Nigerians to fully obey all road traffic regulations established by the Government for the maintenance of sanity on the roads.

He directed his personnel to activate all operational facilities in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure that the roads are safe and secured for all to use.

Oyeyemi admonished motorists to imbibe patience, and tolerance and also show special consideration to other road users in the spirit of the Ramadan fast in order to create a peaceful atmosphere for all during the period and beyond.

‘He wished all faithful a happy and safe Ramadan fast, reminding members of the public to always tune in to the National Traffic Radio 107.1 FM for real-time traffic updates and road safety education and also endeavour to call the FRSC call centre through the toll-free line: 122 to report any emergencies,’ the statement added.

