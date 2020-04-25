Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has felicitated with the Muslim faithful and assured them of safety during the holy month.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Mr Bisi Kazeem, in a statement on Friday in Abuja thanked the Almighty Allah for sparing the lives of the people to witness yet another Ramadan, a month of deep spiritual exercise.

He called for sober reflection and deeper commitment to safety ideals during and after the holy month.

“I enjoin all participating Muslims to embark on this year’s Ramadan fast with solemn minds, considering its coincidence with the period when coronavirus pandemic is ravaging the world.

“The pandemic has made it even most imperative that Muslims, who are engaging in the spiritual exercise, should do so with greater consciousness and prayers for God’s intervention in eradicating the virus and providing relief to mankind,” he said.

Oyeyemi assured Nigerians that the FRSC would continue to be active in creating safer road environment for all road users through collaboration with relevant security agencies.

He said that the road safety outfit would also enforce the stay-at-home order aimed at containing the spread of the disease.

He advised Nigerians to comply with the lockdown directive and observe the protocols of washing their hands regularly while maintaining social distancing so as to stop the disease from spreading.

Oyeyemi promised that FRSC personnel participating in the joint enforcement of the stay-at-home order would be orderly, civil and professional in their conduct.

He wished Nigerians happy and safe Ramadan, urging members of the public to always call the FRSC call centre through the toll free line – 122 – to report emergencies. (NAN)