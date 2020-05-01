Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State governor Dairus Ishaku, has flagged off the distribution of food items to Muslim Ummah across the state as palliatives for the ongoing Ramadan fasting.

The governor who inspected various food items deposited at the warehouse of the Taraba State Transport Cooperation (TSTC ), and ordered for their immediate distribution, said the government had as well concluded plans to commence the distribution of palliatives among the poorest of poor in the state next week in order to cushion the negative effects of the ongoing lockdown in the state.

The deputy governor, Engineer Haruna Manu, who represented the governor said the state government is not ignorant of the pain the moslem community might been going through during this Ramadan fasting and reiterated the determination of the government to give the much-needed support to them to complete the ongoing fasting.

According to him “His Excellency , the Governor of Taraba state , Arc. Darius Ishaku, has ordered the immediate distribution of 4,300 bags of millet and 3,800 bags of sugar to the Muslim faithful across the 16 local governments of the state.

He also disclosed that next week, the state government would embark on the distributions of palliative items to all Tarabans irrespective of religion, tribe and political affiliations.

The state chairman of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON), Nashiru Bobboji who received the item for onward distribution on behalf other local governments chairmen, said the items would be judiciously disbursed to the entire moslim community in the state.

He urged the people to remain calm and stay safe in this period of global threat, as his administration would continue to work round the clock to safeguard the lives of the people.