By Chinelo Obogo

Green Africa, Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline, has introduced special fares for travelers in the season of Ramadan across all routes. These special fares are available for bookings between April 20 and May 4 and travel between April 21 and June 30, 2022 allowing customers to live the essence of the season with friends and loved ones while enjoying low air fares.

Speaking on the offer, Obiukwu Mbanuzuo, – Chief Commercial Officer, Green Africa, said, ‘Ramadan emphasises values such as charity, sacrifice, empathy and acts of generosity. Thus, in the spirit of the season, we have made available air fares so our customers can have a memorable Ramadan with loved ones’.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The Ramadan offer is applicable on the gSaver flight ticket for N27,500 which is recommended for customers who travel light or who would like to pay for luggage separately. The gClassic ticket which offers 15kg checked-in luggage starts at N34, 500 while the gFlex ticket with 23kg checked-in luggage has a starting fare of N43, 500 only across all Green Africa routes.