From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Emefiele Support Group (ESG), on Saturday, charged Muslim faithful to use the opportunity of this year’s Ramadan fast to pray the unity and progress of the country.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The group, in a statement by its Director of Communications, Benigna Ejimba, also called for continued support for President Muhammadu Buhari, in his efforts to reposition the country.

Furthermore, it charged Muslims to pray, as well as remain committed to ensuring that only only a competent person would emerge as the next president of the country.

“Emefiele Support Group (ESG) thanks the Almighty Allah for giving Muslims in Nigeria the opportunity to join their counterparts across the world to observe this year’s Ramadan fast.

“As they embark on this annual spiritual exercise, we urge them to ensure they continue to pray for the peace, growth, progress and unity of our dear country.

“We urge them to remain in the forefront of supporting the various efforts of President Buhari’s administration to further reposition this great nation positively.

“Above all, we urge them to pray and be committed to ensuring that only a competent persons capable of sustaining the legacies of President Buhari and improving on them emerges the next President through the 2023 general elections.

“Let Muslims and indeed all Nigerians embrace peace and shun all forms of violence that are capable of reversing the gains and achievements of the present administration,” the group stated.