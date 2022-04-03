From Abel Leonard, Lafia

As Muslims commenced this year’s Ramadan fast, the Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, has tasked them to renew their commitment and intensify prayers to God to overcome the challenges facing the nation and the success of next year’s general election.

The Speaker, who made the statement on Sunday in a press release signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna, congratulated the Muslim community for successfully ushering in this year’s Ramadan as he prayed and wished that it would end successful as started with the benefits of its bounties.

He called on Muslims, especially the well to do in the society to use the holy month and support the less privileged ones among them to enable them to observe the holy month with ease.

Speaker Balarabe Abdullahi enjoined believers to use the period to also pray fervently for the nation to overcome its security and other emerging challenges as well as for the success of the 2023 general elections.