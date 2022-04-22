The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has enjoined Muslims to intensify supplications, worship, good deeds and acts of charity.

This is contained in a statement by the Secretary-General of JNI, Dr Khalid Aliyu in Kaduna.

The last ten days of Ramadan, he said, are an opportunity to gain multiple rewards by giving sadaqa to those in need for the sake of seeking the pleasure of Allah.

He also said the last 10 days of Ramadan are for thoughts, introspection, sober reflections and intensification of effort towards attaining forgiveness, acceptance, mercy and all the good things promise by God

“We should sustain the spiritual the tempo which is the essence of Ramadan fasting. W are therefore expected to be reformed and be better servants of Allah, the Lord of the Worlds, for Allah remains the Lord of Ramadan and all other months.

“He said that intensifying prayers in the last 10 days of the Holy month was a practical teachings of Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him), who redoubled effort within those daysm” he said.

Aliyu said the last 10 days of Ramadan comes with the best of night in the history of the world called night of Majesty or Night of power.(lailatul- Qadr). Adding that the Night was better than thousand Nights.

“Muslims should seek for this very night within the last 10 nights and it is sought in the last odd nights of Ramadan due to its importance,” Aliyu said.

He prayed to Allah to continue to make life much easier Nigerians.

Aliyu also urged Muslims to also use the last 10 days of Ramadan to pray to Allah for a hitch free elections of in 2023.

He called on the Muslims especially wealthy among them to increase their generosity by assisting and supporting the needy especially orphans.

“Taking care of the orphans attracts the mercy of Allah to us thereby getting a way out of our present predicaments.

He reminded Muslims on Zakatul Fitr (Ordained alms giving at the end of Ramadan ordained alms) importance of ‘Eid-el-Fitr . (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)