Former governor of Abia State and Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on the Muslim community to use the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for the country.

Congratulating the Muslim faithful on the 2021 Ramadan, Kalu said the teachings of the Holy Qur’an as exemplified by Prophet Mohammed (SAW) must be embraced by them for the sake of service to Allah and humanity.

The former governor while urging religious and spiritual leaders to use their platforms to advocate peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of ethnic, religious and political differences, noted that the period of Ramadan should be committed to spiritual rebirth and dedication to the service of mankind.

In his goodwill message, the Senate chief whip prayed to Allah to grant the Muslims the strength and peace to sustain the spiritual exercise.

Kalu said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the world to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is a special month in the Islamic calendar that should be embraced by the Muslim community and as such, the tenets of the holy Qur’an must be sustained in the month of Ramadan and beyond.

“The acts of forgiveness, piety, selflessness, alms giving, brotherhood and patriotism should be demonstrated in our daily endeavours.

“Let us use this period to pray for leaders at all levels of government.

“I wish all Muslim faithful a spiritual fulfilling and rewarding Ramadan.”

The former governor also admonished Nigerians to be peaceful, calm and steadfast, stressing that the multi-religious and multi-ethnic structure of Nigeria should be harnessed for development as against polarisation.