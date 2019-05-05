Former Abia State governor and Senator-elect for Abia North Dr. Orji Kalu, has called on Muslim faithful to seize the holy month of Ramadan to offer prayers for the country.

Acknowledging the peaceful co-existence among people of various religious faiths in Nigeria, the former governor urged Nigerians to imbibe the act of alms-giving, brotherliness and piety in their daily endeavours.

Kalu, while urging the Muslim community to uphold the teachings of the holy Quran, stressed that the holy month of Ramadan should be dedicated to service to God and humanity.

In a statement signed and issued by his Media Office, yesterday, the senator-elect wished Muslim Ummah across the globe a spiritually-fulfilling exercise, and added that of Ramadan calls for self-appraisal and sober reflection.

He said: “I join our Muslim brothers and sisters across the globe to usher in the holy month of Ramadan.

“It is a special and sacred month in the Islamic calendar.

“It is a period Muslims must rededicate themselves to the service of God.

“Let us seize this season to advocate good causes by embracing the teachings of the Holy Quran.

“The qualities of Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) must be emulated.

“We must demonstrate love, charity, selflessness, patriotism, religious and tolerance in our daily activities during this season and beyond.

“The holy month of Ramadan should be dedicated to intensive prayers for Nigeria.”

The former governor also called on Muslims to follow the doctrines of Islam, as encapsulated in the Holy Quran and urged Nigerians to live in peace and harmony; regardless of religious differences.

Kalu, in wishing the Muslim community a successful Ramadan, urged them to extend the merriment of the holy month to friends and families of other religious faiths.

Meanwhile, Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade, has also urged Nigerians to exhibit religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence during Ramadan.

The monarch stressed that Islam is a religion of peace, adding that if the teachings of the Holy Quran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) are upheld by the people, Nigeria will be prosperous.

According to the paramount ruler, leaders at all levels must be dedicated to selfless service, stressing that politicians have a critical role to play in advancing the cause of Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, the Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, emphasised that the multi-religious nature of Nigeria should be seen an advantage as against a weapon of disharmony.

He said: I congratulate the muslim community on the commencement of this year’s Ramadan.

“It is a speacial season for spiritual rebirth and rededication to the service of God and humanity.

“We must embrace tolerance, piety, selflessness and brother in our daily pursuits for the sake of nation building.

“We must shun violence and other vices during and after Ramadan.

“I pray to Allah for a spiritually fulfilling Ramadan for us all”.

The monarch urged the political class to live up to expectation by making life meaningful for the common man.

Oba Oyewunmi also added that the welfare of the masses should be top priority in the policy thrust of government.