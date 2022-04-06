From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the reduction of the one-hour working period in the state in view of the Ramadan Fast.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Kebbi State Acting Head of Service, Alhaji Safiyanu Garba Bena, and made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi.

According to the statement, the reduced working hours are Mondays to Thursday, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm daily while on Fridays, the period is reduced from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm.

‘This gesture by His Excellency, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu is in line with the established tradition of the state and in consideration that the reduced working hour period could cushion the effect of Fasting on Civil Servants in this Holy month of Ramadan,’ the statement read.