From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Government has procured foodstuff of 65,000 bags worth N580 million to be distributed across the state during the Ramadan fasting.

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu stated this during the flagging-off of the distribution of 17,500 bags of foodstuffs by Khadimiyya Foundation, an NGO, founded by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, at Haliru Abdu Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

Bagudu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Umar Babale Yauri, described the gesture by Malami’s NGO as a right step in the right direction.

According to him, the state government had procured 65,000 bags of foodstuff worth N580 million to be distributed across the state.

He advised other political office holders, elected officers and well-to-do Nigerians to borrow a leaf from the Attorney General with a view to reducing hardship amongst the less-privileged persons.

‘It is very important for elected and political officer holders to use what they earn to assist the downtrodden,’ he advised.

The governor assured that the state government had procured foodstuff meant to be distributed to people across the 21 LGAs for the Ramadan period.

In his remark, Minister of Justice Malami said he decided to make the gesture public due to consistent advice from associates as well as Islamic clerics who suggested that it was not wrong to publicise good deeds for others to emulate not for pride.

Quoting a verse from the Holy Qur’an, the minister said those who feed people secretly and openly would definitely earn the reward of their action from Almighty Allah.

He recalled that in the recent past, he drilled 236 boreholes across the state, assisted over 2,800 traders with start-up capital and over 500 people benefited from CBN/FG support scheme.

The Minister prayed that the gesture would be a path to earn Jannatul Firdaus (highest paradise) in the hereafter.

In his remarks, the former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Sa’idu Nasamu Dakingari, appreciated the Minister for what he described as a gigantic gesture worthy of emulation by all political officeholders.

He charged the committee saddled with the distribution of the items to be just and fear their creator in the discharge of their duties.

In a remark, the state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Shalla, assured that the gesture by the minister was not the first of its kind in the state.

He said the gesture was part of the magnanimity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the federal to local government level.