The First Lady of Kwara, Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq has advised Muslim faithful to use the month of Ramadan for spiritual awakening.

Mrs AbdulRazaq made the appeal in a statement by her Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeyinka Adeniyi on Friday in Ilorin.

She said that engaging in fasting was a physical and spiritual act of self denial, cleansing, prayer, fellowship and charity.

“The holy month of Ramadan is the period when Muslims all over the world engage in fasting, a physical and spiritual act of self denial, cleansing, prayer, fellowship and charity.

“As one of the pillars of Islam, Ramadan is also time of deep

consecration to spiritual matters. It is therefore time of spiritual awakening and commitment to the tenets of Islam,” she said.

The first lady said that the observance of the 2020 Ramadan fast would be different, owing to the preventive measures taken globally to contain the Coronavirus currently ravaging the world.

“I therefore enjoin us to conform with the advisories of government to keep safe while observing our fast and

prayers.

“I equally urge all to put into practice the teachings of the

holy month of Ramadan, we should also endeavour to do our bit to get rid of the pandemic as swiftly as possible.

“This is wishing us all Ramadan Kareem,” she said. (NAN)