A member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC, Illela), on Tuesday commended the state government for distributing Ramadan food rations to indigent persons across 87 districts of the state.

Ambarura, the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in the Assembly, made the commendation during the distribution of clothing materials, food and Zakkat to the needy, collected from wealthy individuals in Ambarura district of Illela local government area.

The lawmaker said that the gesture is a great opportunity for the government to serve the public in a period of such need and to ease the hardship of food scarcity among the society.

“We are in a period of Ramadan, a time in which everyone needs to engage in one or more sacrifices that will attract better reward for our deeds.

“The state government has done a lot following its capacity to bring succour to the people by providing 100 bags of rice to each of the 87 districts in the 23 LGAs.

“This is a gesture committed to support no fewer than 100,000 persons across the 87 districts of the state in order to uplift their living conditions.

“As such, I appeal to wealthy individuals to emulate such commitment in order to encourage and support government’s dedication towards alleviating the hardship within the society,” he said.

Ambarura further commended the Sultanate council and the staff of the state Zakkat and Endowment Commission, for their commitment towards ensuring the sustainability of the state government’s projects.

He urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper utilisation of the items received while calling on parents and community leaders to maintain the good habits of ensuring that children under their care are enrolled in school for better future.

In his address, the Commission Chairman, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, urged people to sustain the good habits of love, support, dedication and commitment to one another.

Maidoki maintained that people should desist from begging and engage in business ventures to become self reliant, stressing that begging is totally prohibited in Islam.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Commission distributed 117 bags of grains, seven goats and N120,00 Zakkat which were collected from wealthy individuals in the districts.

In a related development, the commission also collected and distributed Zakkat to beneficiaries in Dandin Mahe district. These include N1.76 million, 252 bags of grains, eight cows, 11 sheep and 18 goats.

Also distributed was the Zakkat collected in Shagari district that includes, 87 bags of grains, seven goats, a Camel and N345,000, while at Asara district the sum N10,000 and 94 bags of grains were collected and distributed to needy persons.

NAN also report that the Commission also received Ramadan package from Aliko Dangote foundation in which all the 87 districts were allocated 10 packages for distribution to the needy.