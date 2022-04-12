From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

An Imam in the Kaduna Branch of the Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Alhaji Hussain Makanjuola, has identified injustice as the cause of persistent security challenges in Nigeria.

Makanjuola, who stated this while delivering the 1443 edition of the Annual Ramadan Lecture of the Society, said the security challenges have persisted because the leadership of the country has been reluctant to wield the big stick against the terrorists.

He called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prove wrong, those who believe that he has refused to wage war against bandits because the majority of them are his kinsmen.

The Islamic cleric asked the President to follow the example of Prophet Muhammad who declared publicly during his time that, the Islamic punishment of amputation for thieves would be applied to even his own children if any of them was found guilty.

Makanjuola said Islam values lives to the extent that, it recommended several measures to prevent insecurity and wasting of lives, one of which is the promise of hellfire for whoever kills deliberately and 60 days of fasting for whoever takes a life by mistake.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to the Imam, ‘the leaders of Nigeria should know that Allah will ask them how they ruled Nigeria on the day of judgement. Therefore, leaders must be just. If there is injustice in a country, there cannot be peace.

‘It is perceived that the leadership of the country is not willing to take action against bandits and terrorists troubling the country because the majority of them belong to the same tribe as the President.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

‘The President should follow the example of the Prophet who when implementing the Islamic law of amputating thieves, said even if his daughter, Fatima indulges in theft, he will amputate her. So, the President should command the security forces to as a matter of urgency take stringent action against the bandits and terrorists for peace to return to Nigeria,’ the Imam said.

The highlight of the annual Ramadan Lecture was the empowerment of five widows, drawn from the five Divisions of the Kaduna Branch of the society, with foodstuffs to ameliorate their sufferings, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.