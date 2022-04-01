By Lukman Olabiyi

Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has enjoined Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan immediately after sunset today.

A statement issued by the director of administration of NSCIA, Zubairu Usman-Ugwu on his behalf said: “If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of Ramadan, 1443 AH.”

The council also enjoined Muslims to report credible and positive sighting of the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH to the appropriate authority, especially, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC)

The council prayed that Allah would spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the ibaadah exercise and to maximise the benefits therein.