Uche Usim, Abuja

Malta Guinness at the weekend extended goodwill to the Muslim faithful in Abuja and other parts of the country in the spirit of the Ramadan season.

Asides Abuja, the premier malt drink plans to fete Muslims in Kano, Kaduna and Bauchi.

According to the Assistant Brand Manager for Malta Guinness, Ife Odedere “during this season of fasting, Malta Guinness will visit mosques in these cities to share the goodness and vitality of the non-alcoholic malt drink with Muslim faithful.

“The first of these visits held at the National Mosque, Shehu Shagari Mosque and Kubwa village central Mosque on the 22nd, 23rd, and 24th of May respectively. Here, the Malta Guinness team joined Muslims in breaking the day’s fast, praying with faithfuls and donating a number of ablution kettles to the Mosques.

“By celebrating ramadan with Muslim faithful across the country, Malta Guinness is reaffirming its position as the non-alcoholic malt-brand that fuels the greatness of Nigerians everywhere, no matter where they are or what they do.

“These visits provide a platform to showcase the energy-giving attributes of Malta Guinness, which revitalizes the bodies of Muslim faithfuls as they break their fast”, he said.

He added that in addition to these mosque visits, Malta Guinness also supports a number of already existing TV and Radio ramadan programmes that educate and inform Muslims on best practices during the holy month.

“Over the next few days, Malta Guinness will visit other mosques in Kaduna, Kano and Bauchi to spread the message of greater giving, this season of Ramadan”, he added.