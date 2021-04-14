Executive Secretary of NIREC, Rev. Fr. Cornelius Omonokhua, in a statement released in Abuja, assured Muslims that their Christian counterpart are with them in prayers and supplication to God throughout the holy month of Ramadan.

He said: “NIREC wishes our Muslim faithful a blissful Ramadan. As you embark on this journey through the holy month of Ramadan, may the Almighty Allah guide your footsteps and answer your prayers with abundant blessings.”

He prayed for courage to forgive each other and one another. “The message from fasting, abstinence and almsgiving is “No pain, no gain”, however, admitting that pain is a stepping stone to growth.”

He also prayed that the season of Ramadan and just ended Easter season will empower Nigeria to grow from grass to grace. “May the message of peace from our Lord Jesus Christ and the core value of peace that defines Islam as a religion of peace change every human being to live as a true creature of God Almighty.

“May we be witnesses to the life of Jesus Christ and the teachings of peace of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in everything we do or say, and may the love and peace shared by both Christians and Muslims lead us to a united and peaceful Nigeria.”