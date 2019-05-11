Fast is broken with a strict diet of raw vegetables, fruits, fruit juices and water to allow time for the digestive system to prepare itself for the main course known as iftar. Here is a mixture of raw fruits such as watermelon, pineapple, apple and ginger for a perfect natural fruit juice to break your Ramadan fast.
Ingredients
• Pineapple
•Apple
•Watermelon
• Ginger
Directions
•Cut the pineapple, apple, watermelon and ginger into smaller pieces.
•Place in a blender, add a little water and blend till smooth
•Strain and serve cold.
Leave a Reply