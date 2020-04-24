Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun has felicitated with Muslim faithful in the State and around the world on the commencement of the 2020 Ramadan fasting, saying the observance of such amid the battle against Coronavirus is not a mere coincidence.

He noted that the coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world challenged humanity and its faith in God, urging the Muslim Ummah to hold fast to their faith in their creator in both times of prosperity and hardship in order to validate the sincerity of their belief.

Oyetola was however quick to add that, considering the huge blessings that come with the holy month, Nigerians and indeed the world would come out of the COVID-19 war stronger and better.

According to the governor, “Allah allows challenges to make us better and stronger Muslims. Once we overcome this challenge of COVID-19 successfully, we will never remain the same, as we will be better prepared for further challenges. We will have stronger belief in Allah and be more hopeful of success.

“Ramadan is a period for spiritual rejuvenation. We must, therefore, take advantage of this month to renew our commitment to the service of God and humanity by upholding the teachings and virtues of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“We must engage in additional acts of worship that will draw us closer to God. I pray Allah accepts all our acts of worship in this glorious month and reward us all abundantly. Certainly, with measures taken so far and with our acts of worship in this holy month, we will come out of COVID-19 war stronger and better.”