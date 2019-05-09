Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Traders in Gombe metropolis have lamented that the non-payment of workers salaries has stalled business, making the markets dull in the state capital.

The traders, mostly foodstuff sellers said the delay in salaries payment had made the market lifeless.

Jalo Wuro-Bajoga, a trader in Gombe bypass road said;“our happiness and sales is always connected to workers salaries, workers cannot be lamenting non-payment of salaries and we traders will be expected to (be happy)”.

It has been a trend in Gombe metropolis for prices of foodstuff to skyrocket at a time of Muslim fasting,

However, Umar Abba Arawa, a foodstuff vendor at Tashar Shongo said the tide had this changed.

“By this time last year, a bag of beans was sold for N28, 000 while a bag of maize was going for about N8, 500. But this year now, a bag of beans is currently being sold between N12, 000 and N15, 000 yet people are not rushing it,” he said.

“I know of many people who would want to come to buy foodstuff but the lack of salaries and the economic situation in the state and the country is preventing them”.

Alhaji Mas’ud who went to buy yam and other stuff gave an apprised situation of the market,. “Stuff are very cheap in the market more than any other time but the economic situation is making it difficult for one to buy,” he stated.