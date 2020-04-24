John Adams, Minna

The North Central Governors Forum (NCGF) has urged muslims in the country to use this period of Ramadan fast to pray for the peace of the country and end to the Coronavirus pandemic and for the return of normalcy all over the world.

The chairman of the forum and governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello in a message to muslims faithful for the commencement of the Ramadan Fast, said that while medical experts and scientists intensify research to discover vaccines for the COVID-19, there is the need to turn to God for prayers to end the pandemic.

The chairman in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Noel Berje and made available to newsmen in Minna on Friday, regretted that this year’s Ramadan fast is being observed when the world is being ravaged by (COVID 19) pandemic.

“It will be a Ramadan of seclusion, Ramadan where we would be grateful that our families are safe, healthy and alive even if they are at a distance, considering the fact that so many families will be entering this month without their loved ones who may have died from the COVID 19”.

While urging them to be strong in faith as God has a solution to every challenges, he maintained that “the only way we can get through this is to be thankful and be patient in all circumstances”.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello therefore advised muslims to abide by all the instructions from health personnel on personal hygiene in other curtail the spread of the Coronavirus which include social distancing, use of face mask and avoid crowded areas.

He reminded them of the need to show absolute love to one another without discrimination and armsgiving especially to the aged, poor and the less privileged in the society.

He also called on the residents of the state to remain vigilant and be security conscious considering the security challenges threatening the state by reporting any suspicious movement in their locality.