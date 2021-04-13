From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

As Muslims in Nigeria join their counterparts around the world to observe this year’s Ramadan fasting, former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has urged the Muslim community to use the solemnity of the holy season to pray for the improved security and socioeconomic development in the country.

Senator Okorocha, in a statement released in Abuja on Tuesday, called for special prayers from Muslims for officers and men of the Nigerian armed forces and other security agencies involved in the fight against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

The statement, which was signed by Hajia Zainab Mohammed, said:

‘As this important and solemn Ramadan month starts, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a successful and fruitful fasting season.

‘As we all know, our country is in dire straits as a result of the enormous pressure on our security and the unrelenting attacks on important national infrastructure, including places, previously thought to be impregnable.

‘There can’t be a better prayer point for this Ramadan than for Almighty Allah to strengthen our security agents and bring the perpetrators of this heinous violence to justice.’

He prayed for good health and vitality for those participating in the spiritual exercise throughout the period of the spiritual exercise.