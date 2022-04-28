Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has charged all religious leaders to shun religious fanatism and seek unity to foster peace across the country.

He gave the advice while speaking at eighth edition of the annual Ramadan lecture organised by the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC).

Adams said the holy month of Ramadan is a special month that Islam faithful all over the world observe the fasting in order to seek the face of the almighty Allah.

He applauded the Muslim faithful in the south west region for being moderate in practising the Islamic faith,adding that religion shouldn’t be used as tool for discord and disunity.

He, however,frowned at some extremists in the Northern part of the country that have taken religious beyond the normal practice.

Giving reasons for the annual Ramadan lecture, Adams stated that the lecture was designed to explore the beauty of the Islamic religion, saying the Oodua People’s Congress template created boundless opportunity to all believers.

“As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land,I subscribe to the three major religions,and that same belief also applies to all members of the OPC”,

“Our efforts to liberate our race from bondage is beyond religion,so I think it is our responsibilities as a group to accommodate all religion in order to ensure peace and unity”,

“Nigeria remains where it is today because we have used religion as tools for war and discord.I think we can move forward,if we can retrace our steps.

“ During Ramadan, you see the rich identifying with the poor. They share and extend their hands of generousity to the poor and the downtrodden in the society because they know the importance of the holy month of Ramadan.”

In his lecture,the guest lecturer, Sheik Jamiu Amiolorun in his lecture dwelled on the need to be closer to Allah, saying Allah has blessed the world with the month of Ramadan.

He urged members of the Oodua People’s Congress to remain loyal to the highest authority.He added that the Yoruba has its traditional which is not at variance with the religion.

Amiolorun urged the leaders to address the security situation in the country, insisting that all religious leaders should embrace peace in order to ensure strengthen the bond of unity across the country.

“Going forward, the holy month offers us the opportunity to trace our steps .If not for people like Aare Gani Adams, Yoruba would have lost the battle”,

Other guests present at the event include,the Baale of Soba Community ,Chief Jimoh Raheem Agbebeji, chief Imam of Soba Central Mosque, Sheikh Ahmad Muhammad Awwal,Chief Imam Nusirat Central Mosque Agboju, Sheikh Mumeen Olodan,Chief Missioner Musbau Surur,Sheik Musa Ibrahim Al-Adeeb.OsiAare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land,Chief Gani Kayode Balogun, Fiwagboye Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Nureni Odedina,and Dr.Abiola Ayankunbi,among others.