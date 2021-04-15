Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged Muslim faithful in Nigeria to devote themselves to higher virtues of kindness, love and generosity towards one another as they observe Ramadan.

The vice president spoke with State House correspondents after presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Muslims in Nigeria on Tuesday joined their counterparts around the world to begin the 30 days Ramadan fasting.

“I must express my very sincere greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters who have begun the Ramadan fast already. This is not just a time for abstinence from food, drink and other worldly pleasures; it is a time of rededication to the higher virtues — love, kindness, generosity, and consideration for others regardless of faith or ethnicity.

“And also for our nation, the time, I believe to recommit ourselves to unity, brotherhood, to peace and reconciliation in various ways so that our country will achieve all of the objectives that we set for ourselves. So, I wish our Muslim brothers and sisters a very happy period of Ramadan; Ramadan Kareem,” he said.