From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

A former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections in Kwara State, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has urged political office holders to demonstrate peace beyond lip service.

He gave this nugget in his Ramadan message he personally issued on Monday.

The holy month of fasting for Muslim faithful is expected to start April 13 and last for thirty days.

“For the next thirty days, Muslims from around the world will refrain from eating, drinking and sexual intercourse from dawn to dusk. Islam preaches peace and peaceful coexistence among humankind in her glorious diversity.”

“At a time like this, it is not unusual for persons in authorities to mouth peaceful coexistence in countless speeches and multiple press releases. As much as this approach is desirable, I believe that there is a more urgent need for us, the political class to practice and demonstrate peace more than we preach it.”

“Our country is faced with an existential threat. This is in spite of the spirited efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.”

“There is therefore no better time for the political elites to move away from mere rhetorics on peace to the actual demonstration of same than now. We have to begin to practice peace more than we preach it.”

“In situations like this, there is much more to leaders crisis communications than just the speeches. Action must now begin to speak louder than words in all ramifications.”

Irrespective of our political differences, there should be a legitimate desire to pull together in offering and finding solutions to the crisis at hand, he added.

Mustapha also hammered on the need to empower the poor as part of charity during the holy month.

He then congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and around the world for witnessing yet another Ramadan.

“I congratulate particularly the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Muhammadu Buhari; the leadership of our party led by His Excellency, Mallam Mai Mala-Buni; Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq; the Emir of Ilorin, Mai Martaba Sarki Ilory, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; Trustees and members of the Saliu Mustapha Foundation; members of the Saliu Mustapha Supporters (SMS) among others, on the occasion of the Ramadan.”

“May we all witness many more in good health on mother earth. Amin,” he prayed.