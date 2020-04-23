Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has appealed to Muslim leaders and adherents across the country to use the period of Ramadan to pray against further spread of Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

The governing party also congratulated all Muslim faithful in the country and across the world for witnessing this holy month.

APC, in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, commended the efforts of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Ministries of Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), state governments, among others involved in the collective efforts to halt further spread of the deadly virus.

“We call on Muslim leaders and adherents to use this period of Ramadan to pray for the country and the President Buhari-led APC government as we complement global efforts to kick out the Coronavirus,” the party noted in the statement.

“As the 2020 holy month of Ramadan commences, the APC congratulates all Muslim faithful in Nigeria and across the world for witnessing this holy month. The month of Ramadan is significant for Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, dedication to worship, and offering supports to the less privileged.

“The 2020 Ramadan is coming at a most crucial and challenging time in the world’s history, due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic ravaging almost every nation on earth.

“As a governing party, we understand the difficulty the pandemic has brought to our people and particularly, the challenges Nigerians are bound to face during this period of fasting. Therefore, as President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration continues to scale up on the palliatives and expand the scope of supports for the different segments of the population and businesses, it is incumbent on all of us to pull ourselves along during this difficult period.

“While a lot has been achieved by the PTF on COVID-19, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, NCDC, state governments, humanitarian services, development partners, medical services, private individuals, organisations and other relevant authorities in our collective efforts to halt further spread of the Coronavirus and provide palliatives to the vulnerable to cushion the effect of the lockdown, much more still needs to be done.

“But firstly, it is very important that we all continue to adhere strictly to the directives of the NCDC by maintaining hygiene through regular washing of hands, keeping social distance and staying at home to prevent further spread of this deadly virus. Ramadan Kareem to all Muslims,” the statement read.