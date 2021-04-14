From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has called on Nigerians to use the Holy month of Ramadan for spiritual introspection, and supplications to God to intervene in the many challenges confronting the country.

The caucus expressed optimism that with concerted prayers and determination to rebuild the society, Nigeria will surely pull through her current economic and social predicaments.

The caucus, in a statement by the minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, on Wednesday, also urged Nigerians to use the period “to rekindle the spirit of selflessness, love and tolerance towards one another as enjoined by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.”

It added: “Ramadan points us to a life of piety, humility , self-restrain and recognition of God as the ultimate source”.

“Indeed, we must yield to the divine essence of Ramadan and exert in prayers for our nation and ourselves particularly at this critical moment in our national history.

“We must use the period to pray for national healing, and rekindled the spirit of unity, love tolerance and total dependence in God for direction and solution”.