By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr Bababjide Sanwo-Olu has called on all muslim clerics to use the 30-days of the Ramadan to continously pray for Nigeria as the country needs prayer for peace and stability more than ever before.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat at the 2021 Pre-ramadan prayer, said the clerics should keep praying because the soul of the country is shaking and on the bricks of being shattered.

He also implored muslims to observe the COVID-19 protocol as many have died from the virus, disclosing that the person who built the tent used for the prayer died on Monday morning.

In how welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, also enjoined all Muslim faithful to commit our Lagos State and the country at large into the hands of the Almighty God as they pray throughout the Holy month.

“We thank the Almighty Allah for the privilege He has given us to be alive to witness the year 2012 Pre-Ramadan lecture/Prayer to usher in the Holy month of the 30-day fast.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome Mr. Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu ably represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat and all our distinguished guests to year 2021 Pre-Ramadan lecture and Prayer session.

“The Ramadan fast is a command from the Almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran Chapter 2, Verse 189. As we are all aware, this time last year, the whole world was rudely shocked by the intrusion of the Corona Virus which forced most countries to lockdown hence the event could not hold as we are doing it today. We therefore have every reason to thank the Almighty Allah for giving the world respite and victory recorded so far over the pandemic.”

The commissioner called on the people and in particular Muslim brethrens to avail themselves with the training and serenity that Ramadan affords to cleanse their hearts enrich their souls with virtues and re-dedicate themselves to the good of humanity and the development and progress of the state, Lagos and Nigeria.

” Let us remember to cater for the less privileged around us as commanded by the Holy Quran even as we abstain from all forms of wrongdoing even beyond the Fasting period; a call to fellow-feeling, harmonious co-existence devoid of prejudice, hatred, acrimony and bigotry and exhibit attributes of charity and good neighbourliness.

“I urge every one of us to avail ourselves of the lectures and practical teachings of seasoned Islamic clerics who have been selected to remind us of our roles as Muslims during this Ramadan period.”

The first lecture was delivered by Dr Is-haq Zuglul, who spoke on the purposefulness of life-not a matter that can be wished away while the second lecture was delivered by Dr Sa’eid Ahmad who spoke on Availing the teachings of Ramadan for a peaceful and progressive society.

There were prayer sessions for Nigeria, Lagos, Governor of Lagos and his wife, the deputy Governor and his wife, council members and residents of the state.