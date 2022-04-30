President–General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged Muslims in the country to search for the crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Saturday, April 30th, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Ramadan, 1443 AH.

A statement signed by Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu Director of Administration, NSCIA, said: “If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character, then His Eminence would declare Sunday, May 1st 2022, as the 1st of Shawwal and the day of ‘Idul Fitr. However, if the crescent is not sighted that day, then Monday, May 2nd 2022, automatically becomes the day of ‘Idul Fitr.

In addition to the established and traditional Islamic leaders in each locality, members of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC) can be contacted to report credible and positive sighting of the Crescent of Shawwal 1443 AH (see details on www.nscia.com.ng/nmsc).

The statement expressed concern about the skyrocketing prices of food and consumables in the country. It also appealed to politicians to consider politics as a service to the nation, which should not be pursued as a do-or-die affair.”

The statement enjoined the Academic Staff Union of Universities and the federal Government to find a solution to the lingering crisis in the university system.

“While wishing all and sundry happy holidays, the council hereby enjoins Muslims all over the country to be on the lookout for the announcement to be made by His Eminence, the President-General of NSCIA on the night of Saturday 30th of April, 2022,” the statement added.