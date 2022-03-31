From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked Muslims to search for moon beginning from Friday which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

A statement from the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on Thursday, indicated that the Sultan who is the President-General of NSCIA, encouraged any Muslim Ummah who sighted the moon to inform the relevant individuals for the commencement of Ramadan fast.

The statement added: “Consequent upon the advice of the National Moon Sighting Committee (NMSC), the President-General enjoins the Nigerian Muslim Ummah to search for the crescent of Ramadan 1443 AH immediately after sunset on Friday, April 1st, 2022, which is equivalent to 29th Sha’aban 1443 AH.

“If the crescent is sighted by Muslims of impeccable character on the said evening, then His Eminence would declare Saturday, 2nd April 2022 as the first day of Ramadan 1443 AH. If, however, the crescent is not sighted that day, then, Sunday, 3rd April 2022, automatically becomes the first of

Ramadan, 1443 AH.”

The statement confirmed that the Sultan felicitated with the entire Muslim Ummah on the auspicious occasion of the forthcoming 1443 AH Ramadan Fast.

NSCIA, however, prayed that Allah spares the lives of every Muslim to participate in the Ramadan exercise and to maximize the benefits therein.

